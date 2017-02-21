SVG Table Tennis Latest Ranking

Robert Ballantyne Robert “BOB” Ballantyne won the first of four scheduled One Day Ranking Tournaments on Saturday at the West St. George Secondary School.

After being beaten by Carlton Daniel in the fourth round of the Double Elimination Tournament, Ballantyne bounced back by defeating Damion Dublin in the loser bracket to earn a rematch with Daniel.

Ballantyne then beat Daniel 11-8, 11-8, 11-9 in the first round of their rematch, and completed the victory with a 5-11, 11-8, 11-3, 9-11, 11-6 win in round (2).

As a result, Ballantyne successfully defended all 30 ranking points gained in the 2016 Tournament, and maintained his Number (1) ranking position. He also held on to the 134 to 116 points gap between himself and the Number (2) ranked Damion Dublin, after Dublin managed third place in this Tournament.

Dublin was 2nd in the Tournament, and he improved his ranking to Number (4).

The next Open Ranking tournament is scheduled for April 8th at the Georgetown Secondary School. Meanwhile the First Junior ranking Tournament will be held this Saturday. The SVGTTA request the assistance of the Physical Education Teachers to encourage their students’ players male and female to enter this Tournament. It is open under 18 players. The first phase would be played as a Round Robbin.









