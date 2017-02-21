UWI Debating Competition

The University of the West Indies Open Campus will host the UWI Post Graduate Inter Campus Debating Competition here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

A release from the Open Campus here said the preliminary round will take place this Thursday February 23rd at 9:00 am, while the final round will take place on Friday February 24th at 2:30 pm at the Beachcombers Hotel Conference Room at Villa.

Contingents from all four campuses of the University of the West Indies: Mona, Cavehill, St. Augustine and the Open Campus will engage in debates on four topics:

The Zika Virus

A CARICOM Currency

Reparations for CARICOM

Distance Learning and Face to Face Learning

The UWI Post Graduate Debaters are also expected to make an official visit to the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College.

Nick Francis, Local Guild Chapter Chair, said he looks forward to a spirited competition.

While, Renitta Peters, Local Guild Post Graduate Representative stated that she is proud to have the Open Campus hosting these debates for the first time.









