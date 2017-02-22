Climate Change Project Launched

A project entitled “The Adoption and Implementation of Mitigation and Adaptation Technologies” was officially launched here today.

The project has been approved for funding under the Japan Caribbean Climate Change Partnership, as part of efforts to tackle the serious issue of Climate Change.

Providing an overview of the project at this morning’s launch, Yoko Ebi-sawa, UNDP-JCCCP Project Manager said the project aims to support countries in advancing the process of inclusive low-emission, climate resilient development, by improving energy security.

She said the project consists of three components in order to achieve its objective.

Camillo Gonsalves, Minister of Economic Planning and Sustainable Development said he is grateful for the assistance received from Japan.

He said that it is critical that we implement this assistance well and the groups receiving the assistance utilizes it efficiency.

Meanwhile, Saboto Caesar, Minister of Agriculture added that his Ministry has been partnering with the Government of Japan in a number of projects.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related