Cecil McKie, Minister of Tourism and Culture said he is optimistic that there will be major increase in passenger arrivals now that the Argyle International Airport is operational.

The Minister was speaking in an interview with NBC Radio at the Airport, where he witnessed the return of passengers to Canada on the Sunwing Charter Flight.

Minister McKie said we have always known that our greatest challenge was Air Access and now with the International Airport we expect rapid change in our arrivals.

He believes this will be a bumper year for Vincy Mas and other festivals.









