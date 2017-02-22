SVGCC Cricket Tournament

The second batch of year two Students in the CAPE Physical Education Programme at the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College, will today conduct a one day Super 8’s Cricket Tournament at the Sion Hill Playing Field which started at nine O’clock this morning as part of their practical assessment for Unit (2) of the Programme.

The matches will be 7-overs-a-side, with each player expect the wicket-keeper required to bowl one over, with no more than three players on either side of the wicket at any time of the match, and batsmen retiring after scoring thirty runs. A heavy red Tennis-like ball will be used.

Under-15 Cricket Teams from the St. Martins Secondary, Thomas Saunders Secondary, Campden Park Secondary and West St. George Secondary will compete in the One Day Tournament.









