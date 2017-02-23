An appeal has been made for women to take action against the perpetrators of domestic violence, by reporting the matter to the Police.

The appeal came from Karla Timm, Police Corporal of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the local Police force, during the ‘On the Beat’ programme aired on NBC Radio on Monday night, which focused on Domestic Violence.

She encouraged women to come forward and report the abuse because if not it could even result in death.

Corporal Timm said domestic violence must be dealt with at an early stage, as it could have a lasting impact on children.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related