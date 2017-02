This year’s Hairoun Biabou Football League is scheduled to open on Sunday 5th March at 3 pm at the Biabou Playing Field.

The Opening will witness the usual March-Pass of Teams, with addresses by Government and Sports Officials to be followed by an Opening match.

Tomorrow is the deadline for registration.

Hairoun Groove Street Ballers are the Defending Champions.









