Fya Empress Back In

Lornette “Fya Empress” Nedd-Reid will be competing in Sunday’s Calypso Monarch finals in Trinidad, after being disqualified by the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organization, TUCO, earlier this week.

On Tuesday night TUCO disqualified Fya Empress from competing in the finals of the show on the ground that she is a national of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Last night, Justice Frank Seepersad granted an injunction against the Organization preventing the organization from denying Need-Reid the right to participate in the competition.

Cecil McKie, Minister of Culture said he is elated with the news and is hopeful that Fya Empress will bring her a-game to the Calypso finals.

Fya Empress will be among fifteen Finalists to challenge the reigning Calypso Monarch, Devon Seale.

The Dimanche Gras National and Calypso Monarch Final takes place on Sunday at the Queen’s Park Savanna in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

Justice Seepersad also ruled that the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organization is to pay her costs which will be determined by the court.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related