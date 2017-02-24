Trinidad based Company Movie Towne Cineplex will soon be making a large investment in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Derek Chin, Chairman of Company said his company is working on a mega project here.

Mr. Chin who was here recently for discussions on the project, spoke with Dionne John, the Director of the Agency for Public Information.

He added that it will change the landscape of where people can go and enjoy themselves with a safe environment which mainly focuses on family development.

Mr. Chin is anticipating that the project will be rolled out in the next two years.

He also welcomed the opening of the Argyle International Airport.









