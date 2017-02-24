This year’s National Club Football Championships will open on Sunday at 5 pm at Victoria here in Kingstown with two 1st Division matches, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police against Awesome Football Club at 6 pm, and Je belles FC versus Hope International at 8 pm.

Am Opening Ceremony will precede the Matches

The Championships will be contested in five Divisions. The Premier Division with 12 Teams, the 1st Division with 32 Teams, the Female Division (4 Teams), 15 Teams in the Under-10 Competition, 16 in the Under-15 Division, and 24 in the Under-19 Competition.









