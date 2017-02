The 2017 Vita Malt/GECCU Richland Park Netball Championship will climax this weekend at the Hard Court of the Richland Park Primary School.

Tomorrow at 4:30 pm, High Park United will play against Sea Operations Nar Fren Dem in the first semi-final, and at 5:30 pm, Young Strugglers will meet J & G Scorchers in the other.

The winners will meet in Sunday’s Final, while the losers will contest in the third place play-off.

The Presentation Ceremony will follow the matches.









