Starlift Anniversary

This country’s oldest operating Steel Orchestra – the Starlift Steel Orchestra is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

And to celebrate this milestone, the Orchestra has planned a program of activities under the theme “We Fifty”

The Media Launch of the activities takes place next Wednesday March 1st at the Methodist Church Hall in Kingstown beginning at 10am.

The Starlift Steel Orchestra represented St. Vincent and the Grenadines at several events in the region and internationally.

The Orchestra was formed in the Old Montrose in 1967 now has a membership of over one hundred and is being led by Roddy Dowers.

The band has won a total of 20 Panorama Championships inclusive of ten Junior titles.









