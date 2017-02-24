UWI Graduation

Abigail Haynes, Program Assistant at NBC Radio is among sixty three students who graduated today from the University of the West Indies.

The Open Campus held its Annual Recognition of Graduates Ceremony at the Methodist Church Hall from 9 this morning.

The sixty-three graduates, who have successfully completed their course of study at all four campuses of the University, will be formally recognized for their academic and professional achievements in various disciplines including Medical Sciences, Management Studies, Education, Accounting and Natural Sciences.

Ms. Stacia Morris, Financial Literacy Expert, Author & Management Consultant, delivered the feature address at the Ceremony.

Head of the Open Campus, Deborah Dalrymple, led the Academic Procession while Sarah Owen, Head of the Open Campus St. Kitts and Nevis and Acting Deputy Director of Continuing Professional Education at the Open Campus, performed official duties on behalf of the Vice-Chancellor.

Nick Francis (BSc. Youth Development Work, graduated with First Class Honours) and is this year’s Valedictorian.









