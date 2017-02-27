2017 World Junior Circuit Squash Results

The 2017 World Junior Circuit St. Vincent and the Grenadines Junior Open Squash Tournament concluded on Saturday at the National Squash Centre, Paul’s Avenue here in Kingstown.

The Tournament featured World Junior Rankings players in the Boys under 19 age group such as:

• Mikal Quashie #34

• Kai Bentick #54

• Geronimo Ross #137

Mixed under 19

Gold Match: Kai Bentick #54[VIN] defeated Mikal Quashie #34 [VIN] 11-9, 11-7, 11-8

Bronze Match: Jada Smith-Padmore [BAR] won by default over Geronimo Ross #137[VIN]

Girls under 19

Gold Match: Jada Smith-Padmore [BAR] defeated Jodi Smith-Padmore [BAR] 6-11, 11-5, 11-8, 11-7

Bronze Medal went to Jada Ross [VIN]

Boys under 19

Gold Match: Kai Bentick #54[VIN] defeated Mikal Quashie #34 [VIN] 11-8, 11-7, 11-9

Bronze Match: Geronimo Ross #137[VIN] won by default over Rashid Constance [VIN]

The St. Vincent & the Grenadines Squash Association would like to thank all the participants, parents, coaches and spectators for the making the tournament a success and all the persons who supported the creole fundraiser.

The next tournament on the calendar for the Squash Association would be the Junior National Trials from 17-18 March, from which a training squad would be selected followed by the announcement of the Junior National which will be selected from the training squad to compete in the 2017 Junior OECS Championships.

St. Vincent & the Grenadines Junior Open 2017

DAY 1 – RESULTS

Boys Under U19

Round 1

Mikal Lavar Quashie won by default over Rashid Constance

Kai Bentick def. Geronimo Ross 11-5 11-2 11-2

Round 2

Kai Bentick def. Rashid Constance 11-1 11-1 11-0

Mikal Lavar Quashie def. Geronimo Ross 11-6 11-9 11-6

Girls Under 19

Round 1

Jodi Smith-Padmore def. Jada Ross 11-2 11-8 11-8

Round 2

Jada Smith-Padmore def. Jodi Smith-Padmore 6-11 11-5 11-8 11-7

Round 3

Jada Smith-Padmore def. Jada Ross 11-3 11-8 11-8

Mixed Under 19

Quarter-Finals

Jada Smith-Padmore def. Geronimo Ross 11-3 11-7 11-7

Jada Ross def. Rashid Constance 11-9 12-10 7-11 11-9

Mikal Lavar Quashie def. Jodi Smith-Padmore 11-6 11-7 11-8









