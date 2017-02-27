Netball Updates

High Park United are the 2017 Vita Malt/GECCU Richland Park Netball Champions defeating J & G Scorchers 72-37 last night at the Hard Court of the Richland Park Primary School.
Skiddy Francis-Crick scored all her team goals, scoring 72 from 78 tries.
Kadisha Mills scored 30 goals from 39 attempts for J & G Scorchers.
Earlier, Young Strugglers beat Sea Operations Nar Fren Dem 49-41 to clinch the third place.
Marie-Ann Federick netted 47 from 54 attempts and Shanique De Shong scored 2 for 3 tries for Young Strugglers.
Goal Shooter, Jessica Lavia was the leading scorer for Sea Operations Nar Fren Dem with 33 goals from 38 tries and Tamara Baptiste had 8 goals from 12 attempts.
