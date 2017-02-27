Traffic and Lights

The Traffic Department of the local Police Force said it has commenced a campaign to clamp down on the use of added lighted lamps on motor vehicles in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

That’s according to Sergeant Henry Providence of the Traffic Department, during the Face to Face programme aired on NBC Radio this morning.

Sergeant Providence is reminding motorists that the use of such lights is prohibited by law.

Sergeant Providence said while some vehicles are factory equipped with additional lights, they can only be used locally with police permission.

He added that persons must seek and obtain a written permission to use them from the Commissioner of Police and in absence of this permission you are in breach of the regulations.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related