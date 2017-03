MR LOUIS WILLIAMS of Fountain formerly of Coull’s Hill died on Wednesday February 15th at the age of 83.

He was a retired Inspector of the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force and a former Chief of Security of The St Vincent Port Authority.

The funeral takes place on Saturday 4th March at the St John’s Anglican Church, Belair. The body lies at the church from 2:00 pm. The service begins at 3.00 pm. Burial will be at the Anglican Church Cemetery.









