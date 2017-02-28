NEMO Workshop

The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) will partner with several Agencies to conduct a workshop to demonstrate a volcanic hazard mobile phone application tomorrow.

NEMO said the main purpose of the workshop is to test the second version of a mobile phone app called “My Volcano”, developed by the British Geological Survey. This app allows the user to record volcanic hazard information (in text or via a picture) on their phone.

The app was originally designed to record volcanic ash but has been further developed to make it more useful in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, through linkages to NEMO and Seismic Research Centre web pages and the addition of multi-hazard capability to describe impacts, and transferring the app from Apple to Android.

The workshop to demonstrate the volcanic hazard mobile phone application will take place at NEMO’s Conference Room, from 9:30 tomorrow morning.

It will be held in collaboration with the British Geological Survey (BGS), the University of East Anglia (UK) and the Seismic Research Centre (SRC).









