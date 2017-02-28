Sandy Bay Discussion

The National Emergency Management Organization in collaboration with the OECS Commission will hold a Community Meeting in Sandy Bay late today.

The Meeting will discuss the development of a Risk Reduction Plan for the Sandy Bay Community.

Residents of the community are invited to the meeting where the Organization will discuss past disasters in Sandy Bay and how residents can work together with national and regional agencies in reducing the impact of hazards and disasters.

The Meeting takes place at the Sandy Bay Adventist Church from five this afternoon.









