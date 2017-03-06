Football Updates

Defending champions, Hairoun Groove Street Ballers and Walvaroo City played to a three all draw in yesterday’s opening encounter of the Hairoun Biabou Football League at the Biabou Playing Field.

Jomarie Mc Kie scored one of the goals for Hairoun Groove Street Ballers and the other was scored by Deomaji Samuel.

Dorian Dallaway netted twice for Walvaroo City, whose other goal was scored by Jamal Yorke.

Tomorrow, Greggs FC will meet Chapmans United of Georgetown at 4:30 pm also at the Biabou Playing Field.









