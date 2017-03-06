Today, the annual International Garifuna Summit began as part of the National Heroes and Heritage Month.

David ‘Darkie’ Williams, President of the Garifuna Heritage Foundation said this year’s program runs from today to 14th under the theme “Celebrating Our Indigenous History, Heritage and Culture – From Mainland to Islands and Return: Strengthening links, Forging Networks, Claiming Ancestral space.”

Mr. Williams said this year they have a packed program of activities and he is encouraging everyone to participate in this year’s summit.

The official opening ceremony for the Summit will take place tomorrow at the Methodist Church Hall from 5:00pm.

Meanwhile, the Greggs Garifuna Council is advancing plans for the Greggs Heritage Festival and John Nero, Representative of the Greggs Garifuna Council, said the Council is currently constructing eight huts on the Greggs Playing Field to re-create what life would have been like in a Garifua Village.

He said all eight huts should be complete by the end of this week and this will be followed by a series of activities during the weekend leading up to Tuesday March 14th, National Heroes Day.









