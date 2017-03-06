Lent Season

Reverend Adolph Davis, Superintendent of the Kingstown Chateaubelair Circuit of the Methodist Church has called on the Vincentian society to reflect on their lives and relationship with God.

Reverend Davis said individuals should use the time to take stock of their lives and focus on how they can better the country in which they live.

He stated that individuals must also seek to do what is good and pleasing in God’s sight.

The Lenten season is a period which lasts for six and a half weeks and traditional churches use it as a reminder of the forty days and forty nights that Jesus spent in the desert. During that time, the Church spends time in fasting, prayer, deep reflection, giving alms in preparation for Easter, which is the celebration of the resurrection of Christ.









