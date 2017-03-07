Border Protection

Participants in the Regional Border Management Training Workshop today continuing discussions on a range of security-related issues. The Passports and Immigration Department, in the Ministry of National Security is hosting the training, in collaboration with the CARICOM Implementation Agency for Crime and Security (IMPACS).

Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, addressed the opening ceremony on Monday and spoke of the critical importance of improving security at this country’s borders.

The Prime Minister said crime and security must be dealt with effectively for a number of reasons, especially in view of the developments currently taking place in the tourism sector.

This week’s training workshop is being attended by Immigration and Customs officials, as part of efforts to improve their capacity to operate efficiently at the Argyle International Airport.









