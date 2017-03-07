Chavez Commemoration

Sunday March 5th, marked four years since the death of Mr. Chavez, who will be remembered for his contribution to the development of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, especially in relation to the Argyle International Airport.

Yuri Pimental, Venezuelan Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, has called for a greater level of unity among countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, during a special event hosted by a number of local organisations and Government Officials at the Sion Hill Hard Court on Sunday, to honour Mr. Chavez’s memory.

Mike Browne, President of the Vincentian/Cuba Friendship Society, spoke of the contribution which Venezuelans made to the construction of the Argyle International Airport, noting that Venezuela provided St. Vincent and the Grenadines with 50 pieces of equipment valued at approximately 30 million US dollars.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related