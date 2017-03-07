National Junior Athletics Results

SHA-HI-LIA Lynch of High Performance Athletics Club, and Javon Rawlins of the St. Grammar School topped the Girls and Boys Divisions respectively of last weekend’s National Junior Track and Field Championships at Victoria Park.

High Performance Athletics Club dominated the points standings with Lynch finishing on 35 points, ahead of her Club mates, Zita Vincent (24 points) and Ansonnae Ollivierre (23 points).

Rawlins topped the Boys Division with 31 points. Romar Stapleton of Bishop’s College Kingstown was second on (23 points, with Godwyn Roban of X-CEL Athletics Club third on (22 points).

The country’s top Female and Male Athletes from Schools and Clubs competed in 36 Track and Field Events over two days in the age-categories Under-16, Under-18 and Under-20.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related