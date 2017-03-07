Vincentian Swimmers Results in Canada

Vincentian Swimmers, Shne Joachim (16) and her younger brother, Alex Joachim (13) performed outstandingly and won 8 medals between them at the 2017 Prairie Winter International Swimming Championships which ended in Winnipeg, Canada on Sunday.

Alex Joachim won three gold medals, three silver and a bronze, while Shne Joachim won a gold medal.

Alex represented his local Club, Black Sands Swim Squad, and won Gold medals in the 50-metres Breaststroke in 34.41 seconds; the 100-metres Butterfly in 1 minute, 5.44 seconds, his personal best time in the event; and in the 50-metres Butterfly in 28.96 seconds.

His silver medals came in the 200-metres Butterfly in 2 minutes, 29.22 seconds, a personal best time; the 100-metres Breaststroke in 1 minute, 17.41 seconds; and the 200-metres Breaststroke in 2 minutes, 49.13 seconds.

Alex won his bronze medal for his third place in the 200-metres Individual Medley in a personal best time of 2 minutes, 29.43 seconds. Alex’s times were in the top performances in his age-group for the USA and Canada. He was also 4th in the 50-metres Backstroke in 34.24 seconds.

Shne Joachim swam for her Canadian Club, Oakville Aquatics. She won a gold medal in the 50-metres Breaststroke in 33.33 seconds, the second fastest in Canada for 16-year-olds.

Shne and Alex Joachim are on the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Swim team for the CARIFTA Swimming Championships in the Bahamas next month. Other members of the team are Nikolas Sylvester, Aaron Defreitas, Bryson George and Mya Defreitas.









