Calliaqua T20 Softball Cricket Awards

Individuals and Teams who took part in the 2016-17 Dereck Construction/W&J Construction Calliaqua Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship received their Awards at last night’s Presentation Ceremony at the Calliaqua Hard Court.

Wesrick Strough of Country Meet Town Outa Ah Trouble with 140 runs and 12 wickets was the Best All-rounder. The Most runs (160) was scored by Elton Williams of CGM Gallagher Novice and Nolan Williams also of CGM Gallagher Novice finished with the Most Wickets, a total of (15).

Glosters Garrick of Bamboo Blade took the Most Wickets in an inning, (6 for 25) and 13-year-old Aja Bruce also of Bamboo Blade was the Youngest Player in the Championship.

Camillo Gonsalves with 51 runs scored the first 50 in the Championship. Dr. Thomas Injectors was adjudged the Most Disciplined Team.

Delores Antoine received a Plaque for her contribution towards Sports in the area and the country on a whole.

Champions Country Meet Town Outa Ah Trouble of Marriaqua collected $2500.00, second place Dr. Thomas Injectors $1500.00, third CGM Gallagher Novice $1000.00 and fourth Glen United $500.00. A Total of $6000.00 were distributed in the Championship.









