Several activities were held today as this country reflects on the Social, Economic, Cultural and Political achievement of Women.

Today is being observed as International Women’s Day under the theme “Be Bold for change Making Women’s Worth Count.”

Among the activities that took place today was a March and Rally in Kingstown, spearheaded by the Gender Affairs Division.

In an address to mark the day, Deborah Charles, Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Education, said Women in St. Vincent and the Grenadines have been making strides in Business, Medicine, Politics and academically. She added that the Policy Makers have been implementing different strategies to place women on the same level with their male counterparts.

The National Council of Women is hosting a two day workshop to coincide with International Women’s Day, with representatives from Civil Society Organizations and other Women’s Organizations.

Beverly Richards, President of the National Council of Women, said the sessions will focus on Cultural Rights to foster Behavioural Changes and Womens’ Empowerment Against Domestic Violence in Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean.

The workshop will take place at the Ministry of Education Annex Conference Room, on the first floor of the Coreas Building in Kingstown.









