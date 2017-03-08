National Sports Awards

15 Individuals and 3 Sports Associations have been nominated for this year’s National Sports Council’s Sportsmen and Sportswomen of the Year Awards.

There are three Individual nominees for each of the categories, Junior Sportsman of the Year, Junior Sportswoman of the Year, Senior Sportsman of the Year, Senior Sportswoman of the Year, and Coach of the Year.

Three National Sports Associations have also been nominated for the Association of the Year Award.

The Awards Ceremony will take place at the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College on Saturday.

NBC Radio will carry the Ceremony live.









