NDP Petition

Yesterday, the Eastern Caribbean Appeal Court granted the New Democratic Party leave to have its election petitions challenging the December 2015 general election results in two constituencies heard before a Judge in Court.

Following the last General Elections held here on December 9th 2015, two NDP candidates Benjamin Exeter of Central Leeward and Lauron Baptiste of the North Windward Constituency contended that the conduct at the polls and the subsequent elections results were not in accordance with the law. Their petitions were struck out on technical grounds

The Court of appeal determined that the Judge who struck out the petitions was tainted by bias and reinstated the petitions. The ruling now paves the way for the petitions to be heard before a Judge here.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related