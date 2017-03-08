Secondary Schools Volleyball Final

Georgetown Secondary School were crowned Girls and Boys Champions in the Secondary School’s Volleyball Championships which ended last Friday at the Girls High School Hard Court here in Kingstown.

In the Girls Division, Georgetown Secondary School defeated Girls High School 25-17, 25-12, 25-19.

In the Boys Division meanwhile, Georgetown Secondary School had the better of West St. George Secondary School beating them, 22-25, 26-24, 25-8, 25-14.

Shernel Brown of the Georgetown Secondary School was adjudged the Girls Most Valuable Player for a fourth consecutive year, while the Boys Most Valuable Player was Jamaar Cropper also of the Georgetown Secondary School.









