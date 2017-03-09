Cultural Events

Vincentians will have an opportunity to gain some insight into the life of this country’s first Premier, Robert Milton Cato, during a presentation to take place later this month.

The presentation will be held as part of activities to mark National Heroes and Heritage Month, and will be followed by a Ceremony of Remembrance for Phyllis Punnett, who wrote the National Anthem.

The programme will be hosted by the Ministry of Tourism, Sports and Culture and will take place at the Calliaqua Anglican Church Parish Hall on Tuesday March 21st, from 9:30 to 11:00am.

The Ministry will also host a Remembrance Service for Ebenezer Theodore Joshua, this country’s first Chief Minister on Thursday March 23 at the Kingstown Cemetery from 4:30pm

Activities to mark National Heroes and Heritage Month are being held under the theme: Appreciating Our Identity, Preserving Our Heritage With Pride.









