Financial Intelligence Unit Conference

The Financial Intelligence Unit, FIU, will be collaborating with the Regional Security System-Asset Recovery Unit to host a Proceeds of Crime Practitioners Conference here next week.

Organisers of the event say the Conference will be a practical and inter-active forum for Financial Investigators and Prosecutors.

It will be attended by personnel from the Offices of the Director of Public Prosecutions and Financial Intelligence Units.

Delegates will be drawn from the seven jurisdictions of the Regional Security System, RSS, as well as from the British Virgin Islands, Turks and Caicos Islands; Trinidad and Tobago and the six British Overseas Territories.

The event will be held at the Beachcombers Hotel, on Tuesday March 14, from 8:30 a.m.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related