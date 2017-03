MR GLENFORD ROY MOORE of Pole Yard, Arnos Vale formerly of Byera died on Monday March 6th at the age of 52. He was a former Employee of the Kingstown Town Board. The funeral takes place on Saturday March 11th at the Kingstown Chapel at 10:00 am. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.









