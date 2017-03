The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Table Tennis Association has selected 10-member Squad to train in preparation for the upcoming Caribbean Juniors/Cadet Table Tennis Championships in Guyana from 14th April to 18th April.

They are: Andre Mitchell, Rondre’ John, Mikael Hazelwood, Saeed Bowman, Caleb Howard, Juwan Howard, Jamai Williams, Jeloni Cunningham, Leah Cumberbatch, Vedel Charles, and Somma Howard.

Sean Stanley and Joseph Carrington will coach the Squad.









