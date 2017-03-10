Schools Garifuna Film Showcase

Schools throughout the country are hosting film showcases focusing on the history of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Garifuna people, throughout this week and next week.

David “Darkie” Williams, President of the Garifuna Heritage Foundation, said this activity forms part of the International Garifuna Summit which is currently taking place as part of activities to observe National Heroes and Heritage Month.

Mr. Williams said this year they are not bringing the students to the Peace Memorial Hall for the film showcases but instead they are sending he films to schools for them to showcase to the students when it is best for them.

He said they are also hosting a number of public film showcases at the National Public Library and the Old Public Library.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related