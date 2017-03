The St. Vincent Teachers Co-operative Credit Union Hill View of Barrouallie Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship will get underway tomorrow at 2:30 pm at the Kearton’s Playing Field.

Prisons and Buccament will clash in the opening match.

14-Teams have registered to take part in this year’s Inaugural Championship.









