The Department of Culture said arrangements are now in place for the Annual Wreath Laying Ceremony, set to take place at Dorsetshire Hill next Tuesday March 14th, National Heroes Day.

Nadia Hamlett, Administrative Officer in the Department of Culture, said a packed program of activities is planned to commemorate the day and is encouraging everyone to attend this year’s ceremony.

Mrs. Hamlett added that the Wreath Laying Ceremony is very important aspect of our culture because it marks the death of the country’s National Hero Chief Joseph Chatoyer and it is also important as the country reflects on its rich history as it continues to develop.

She stated that a wide range of other activities are being held to commemorate National Heroes and Heritage Month and she is appealing to members of the public to support all of these activities.

Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves will deliver the feature address during Wreath Laying Ceremony.









