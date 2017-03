Unique Warriors of Colonarie thumped Linkers FC of Byrea 6-2 in yesterday afternoon’s match of the Hairoun Biabou Football League at the Biabou Playing Field.

Scorers for Unique Warriors of Colonarie were Andrew Thomas (3), and a goal each by Tyrone Culzac, A-VI-EN-DON Mitchell and Aneslye Lockhart.

Garth Lewis and Marlon Scrubb netted a goal each for Linkers FC of Byrea.

At a 4:15 this afternoon, Biabou Stingers will do battle with Greggs FC also at the Biabou Playing Field.









