Andrew Wilson, Director of the National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority, said the Layou Petroglyph Park represents one of this country’s most vivid expressions of Vincentian heritage and culture.

He made the point during NBC’s Face to Face program this morning, which focused on the various heritage sites in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Mr. Wilson said given the significance of the site, the government embarked on a massive project to improve access while maintaining a high level of security at the site.

He added that the petroglyphs provide valuable insights into the life of the early settlers and it is one of tangible cultural heritage due to the natural nature.

Mr. Wilson said they are seen as stone manuscripts that document a very important aspect of our culture and this is why it must be preserved.









