National Hero Naming

Vincentians have been called upon to remember the sacrifice of Paramount Chief Joseph Chatoyer as we continue to celebrate the 212th anniversary of his death.

Delivering the feature address, at the Wreath Laying Ceremony at the Obelisk at Dorsetshire Hill on Tuesday, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said Chief Joseph Chatoyer should be remembered for his extra ordinary contribution to the defense of our nation.

The Prime Minister added that efforts are continuing for the naming of other National Heroes in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Prime Minister Gonsalves stated that there have been extensive consultations and determination by the democratically elected government.

This year also marks the 15th anniversary of the Chief Joseph Chatoyer’s status as the first National Hero of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related