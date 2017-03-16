SVG Cycling Union Results

Zefal Bailey, Peter Durrant, and Kenroy Marshall pedaled their way to victories in the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Cycling Union’s National Heroes Day Cycle Classic on Tuesday.

Bailey, in a time of 1 hour, 19 minutes, 22 seconds won the 26-mile Elite Division from Kingstown to Bridgetown with two laps between the Argyle International Airport and Biabou on the Eastern Coast of the Island.

Enroy Lewis was second in 1 hour, 19 minutes, 22 seconds, and Lucky Antrobus third in 1 hour, 20 minutes, 23 seconds. Three other Cyclist competed in the Division.

The Masters Division which covered 18 miles over the same course was won by Peter Durrant in 58 minutes, 32.48 seconds, with Steve Ollivierre scored in 59 minutes, 54.26 seconds and Curtis Lewis third in 1 hour, 00.08 seconds.

The 9-mile Mountain Bike Race from Kingstown to Argyle was won by Kenroy Marshall in 44 minutes, 05.55 seconds. Brian Harry was second in 45 minutes, 08.00 seconds, with Antonio Richardson third in 45 minutes, 08.00 seconds.

The next Cycling Event here will be a 4-mile Time Trial from Arnos Vale to Belvedere this Sunday 19th March.









