The Carnival Development Corporation, will this weekend host the Clash of the Bands, the second in a series of shows, organized to celebrate the four decades of the transition to June-July Mas.

The CDC said the rejuvenation of this Show will see the return of Bands such as Resurrection, X-Adus, Signal, HS Phaktor, and the former road march champions Touch.

Representing the current Era will be the Band, K-netik, to be joined on stage by Fireman Hooper and Soca Monarch Hypa 4000.

The CDC said, in order to re-create the authentic look and sound of the Bands, a number of Artistes have also flown home to be part of this event,, including Pat Raguette, Nolan “Nolly” Bulze, Gideon James, and Ken “ Wizzy” Wiseman.

The Show takes place tomorrow Saturday 18 March at 7:00 p.m. at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex.

It will also feature DJ’s Danovan and Dr. Fugi, as well as performances from Sion Hill Steel Orchestra and presentations from some of SVG’s top Mas Bands.









