The Massy United Insurance Secondary Schools Under-21 Cricket Championship will continue today at 10:00 am.

At the London Playing Field in Sandy Bay, defending champions, Georgetown Secondary School will meet North Union Secondary School in a Group “A” match.

Sandy Bay Secondary School and Troumaca Ontario Secondary School have already booked their semi-final places.









