Online Education

Vincentians who shop online have been advised to educate themselves on the products and services that are offered online – before they are purchased.

The advice came from the Donnette Oneil, Data Base Administrator in the Information Technology Services Division, as she delivered remarks at a Rally held in Kingstown on Wednesday to mark World Consumer Rights Day.

Ms. Oneil pointed out that consumers must be able to seek redress, if any problems arise in relation to purchasing products online and it must be negotiated easily in a mannerly, quickly and trustworthy so that the digital challenges can be overlooked.

Meanwhile, Shonden Baptiste, Acting Consumer Programme Manager at the National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission, NTRC, said the NTRC has developed two programmes to tackle cybercrime and cyber security in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and she said this initiative was made possible through the efforts of a number of local stake holders.

She added that it is also very important that young people here are enlightened on the challenges surrounding online security.

World Consumer Rights Day was observed on Wednesday March 15th under the theme: Building a Digital World That Consumers can Trust.









