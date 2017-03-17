Performing Arts Ceremony

The ECGC Primary Schools Performing Arts Festival PRISPAF will culminate this afternoon, with an Awards Ceremony at the Methodist Church Hall in Kingstown.

A total of fifty-four schools showcased their talents this year and the three best items were selected from each school to be presented during the two Grand Days, ending today.

Martin Quashie who is the Drama Development Officer in the Ministry of Culture and Co-ordinator of PRISPAF, told NBC News that eighteen awards, will be presented to schools and individuals during this afternoon’s ceremony.

This afternoon’s Awards Ceremony will hear remarks from officials of the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Tourism, Sports and Culture, and the sponsor of the festival, the East Caribbean Group of Companies (ECGC).









