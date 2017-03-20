Football Updates

United Strikers defeated Hope International 1-nil in one of several matches played over the weekend in the National Football Club Championship yesterday.

In other results yesterday, BESCO Pastures played to a goalless draw with Jebelles FC, while QCESCO and Hill View drew 2-2, North Leeward thumped Roxdale 4-nil, Green Hill and Roseans match ended goalless.

Strike Force and System (3) played to a 1-1 draw, Sparta FC won by default over 1998 Hillside, DESCO eked a 2-1 win over Brownstown, Volcanoes beat Bequia 6-nil, Sharpes FC and Toni Store Jugglers drew 2-2, Layou and Parkside Rollers match also ended in a 2-2 draw, Avenues United were 3-nil winners over Richmond Hill United, Pride and Joy and Greggs FC played to a two all draw, while Sharpes FC 09 defeated Campdonia Chelsea 3-nil.

Meanwhile, Sun General Insurance Biabou Stingers defeated SV United of Georgetown 3-2 yesterday afternoon in the Hairoun Biabou Football League at the Biabou Playing Field.

The goals for Sun General Insurance Biabou Stingers were scored by Rudy Thompson, Bishon Kydd and Wesley Charles.

Kemron Osment scored the goals for SV United of Georgetown.

At a 4:15 this afternoon, Owia United will meet Walvaroo City also at the Biabou Playing Field.









