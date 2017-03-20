Netball Updates

A Senior National Team beat a Junior National Team 44-34 in a Friendly match yesterday to mark the opening of the 2017 FLOW National Netball Championship at the National Netball Centre at New Montrose.

In an earlier match, Sea Operation Nah Fren Dem defeated Star Girls 32-31.

Island Blend Maple won the Best Dressed Award, second was Metrocint General Insurance Maple and SVG General Services Strikers third.

The Best Banner on show was won by Island Blend Maple, followed by Dutch Lady Clinchers and 3rd was SVG General Service Strikers.

Today at 5:00 pm in Division 3, OSCO Ball Warriors will meet Prime Consulting 3 J’s Valley Strikers and at 5:45 pm in Division 2, SVG General Services Strikers (Senior) will oppose Green hill Sports and Culture.

Matches also at the National Netball Centre at New Montrose.









