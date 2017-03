MRS BERNADETH CARLIA CHEWITT-PETERS of Murrays’ Village died on Monday March 13th at the age of 54. The funeral takes place on Tuesday March 28th at the Revival Centre Church, Murray’s Village. The body lies at the church from 1:00pm. The service begins at 2:00pm. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery. The Bus “Sailors” will leave Coreas Car Park, Bay Street at 1:15pm to transport persons wishing to attend the funeral.









