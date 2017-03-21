Football Updates

A hat-trick by Zeddy Millington Walvaroo City narrow 3-2 win over Owia United yesterday afternoon in a Group “A” match of the Hairoun Biabou Football League at the Biabou Playing Field.

Omar Lavia netted one of the goals for Owia United, who also benefitted from an own goal scored by Walvaroo City.

This afternoon at a quarter past four, Sparta FC and DESCO Strikers will clash in another Group “A” match also at the Biabou Playing Field.

Meanwhile, Ghetto Youths and Hollywood played to a one all draw yesterday in the Sharpes Football League at the Sharpes Playing Field.

This afternoon, Kingstown Park and Plan will square-off at half past four also at the Sharpes Playing Field.

Sion Hill and Green Hill played to a goalless draw in a Friendly match at Sunday’s opening.

14-Teams are taking part.









